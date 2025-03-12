India Shines with Stellar Snowboarding Success at 2025 Special Olympics
The Indian team kicked off the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games with impressive achievements, winning four medals in snowboarding on the opening day. The athletes' success marks a promising start, highlighting their determination and skill among over 1500 international participants in Turin, Italy.
The Indian contingent has launched its campaign at the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games with stunning performances, clinching four medals on the first day. Two gold and two silver medals in snowboarding showcased the athletes' prowess and commitment in Bardonecchia, Italy.
Leading the medal tally, Bharti and Sameer each secured gold, while Hem Chand and Harshita Thakur took silver in their respective events. This promising start sets the tone for India's presence in the games, which feature a diverse array of sports and talent from 102 countries.
With over 1500 athletes with intellectual disabilities participating, the event spans various venues across Italy, promoting sportsmanship and inclusivity on a global stage. The Special Olympics continue until March 15, aiming to highlight resilience and skill in the world of sports.
