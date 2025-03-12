Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Retirement Speculations Unwarranted, Vengsarkar Defends Skipper

Former Indian captain Dilip Vengsarkar criticizes speculations surrounding Rohit Sharma's retirement from ODIs, insisting that players of Rohit's stature deserve the space to make personal career decisions. Rohit, who dismissed the retirement rumors, remains a crucial figure for India's cricket team.

Updated: 12-03-2025 17:01 IST
Former Indian cricket captain Dilip Vengsarkar has expressed his displeasure over the ongoing speculations about current team captain Rohit Sharma's retirement from One Day Internationals (ODIs). Vengsarkar believes that legends like Rohit should be given the autonomy to decide when to retire.

Despite rumors about his departure from the ODI format, the 37-year-old Rohit Sharma, who recently led India to its second ICC title within nine months, has declared that he is not yet retiring. Vengsarkar asserts that Rohit's presence is vital for the team, although his prospects for the 2027 World Cup depend on his form and fitness.

Rohit's performances in tournaments like the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy have highlighted his prowess as a formidable player, especially in crucial matches. Vengsarkar also commended the selection panel and acknowledged the significant contributions of Shreyas Iyer and K L Rahul in India's recent successes.

