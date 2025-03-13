Left Menu

India Shines at Special Olympics Winter Games with Stellar Medal Haul

India's athletes achieved remarkable success at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy, winning a total of nine medals by the second day. Their success spanned multiple disciplines, with standout performances in Snowboarding and Alpine Skiing, including gold medals from athletes Bharti and Nirmala Devi.

India's athletes delivered outstanding performances at the Special Olympics World Winter Games held in Turin, Italy, securing a total of nine medals by the end of the second day. The Indian contingent celebrated significant achievements in both Snowboarding and Alpine Skiing.

On the first day, India claimed four snowboarding medals, with two more added on the following day. Bharti, competing in division F25, captured a gold medal in the Novice Slalom Final, marking her second gold achievement. Harshita Thakur also made strides, winning a bronze in the same event, having previously taken silver on the tournament's opening day.

Apart from Snowboarding, India's presence was strongly felt in Alpine Skiing. Nirmala Devi claimed a gold medal in division F06, while Radha Devi earned silver in the Intermediate Giant Slalom Final. Abhishek Kumar secured silver in the Novice Giant Slalom Final, contributing to India's impressive medal tally.

