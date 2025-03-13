Injured Yet Committed: Rahul Dravid's Dedication Shines at Royals' Training

Indian cricket icon Rahul Dravid is demonstrating unwavering commitment, even in the face of adversity. Despite a recent leg injury sustained during a local league match, the new Rajasthan Royals head coach made his presence felt at the team's IPL pre-season training session.

In a video released by the franchise on social media, Dravid was seen arriving at the Royals' camp in a golf cart. He then switched to crutches to engage with the players, signaling his determination to stay involved. Sporting a medical walking boot, Dravid was undeterred by his injury and actively participated in discussions with budding talents like Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Dravid, a former Indian national team head coach, has recently taken over coaching responsibilities at Rajasthan Royals. His passion for the game and mentorship on display, Dravid, despite his injury, remains an influential figure, urging young players toward excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)