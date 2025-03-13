Left Menu

Injured Yet Committed: Rahul Dravid's Dedication Shines at Royals' Training

Despite a leg injury, Rahul Dravid, Rajasthan Royals' head coach, showcased dedication by attending the IPL pre-season training. Seen on crutches, Dravid interacted with young players, offering advice and support. His presence highlighted his commitment, even as he recovers from an injury sustained during a local match.

Indian cricket icon Rahul Dravid is demonstrating unwavering commitment, even in the face of adversity. Despite a recent leg injury sustained during a local league match, the new Rajasthan Royals head coach made his presence felt at the team's IPL pre-season training session.

In a video released by the franchise on social media, Dravid was seen arriving at the Royals' camp in a golf cart. He then switched to crutches to engage with the players, signaling his determination to stay involved. Sporting a medical walking boot, Dravid was undeterred by his injury and actively participated in discussions with budding talents like Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Dravid, a former Indian national team head coach, has recently taken over coaching responsibilities at Rajasthan Royals. His passion for the game and mentorship on display, Dravid, despite his injury, remains an influential figure, urging young players toward excellence.

