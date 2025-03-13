Germany Strengthens Squad with New Call-Ups for Nations League Clash

In a strategic move ahead of the Nations League quarter-finals, Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has called up Inter Milan defender Yann Aurel Bisseck and welcomed back Nadiem Amiri to the national squad. The decision comes as Germany faces Italy, aiming to secure a chance to host the finals.

Bisseck, who has been part of Germany's youth setups, will make his debut in a pivotal match staged at Milan's famed San Siro stadium. Meanwhile, Amiri returns to the national team setup after strong performances for Mainz, contributing seven goals and three assists this season.

Nagelsmann stressed the importance of the match, highlighting the quality of the squad despite some key absences. A victory over Italy not only propels Germany to the semi-finals but also brings the potential of hosting the concluding stages of the tournament in Munich and Stuttgart.

(With inputs from agencies.)