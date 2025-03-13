Left Menu

Germany Strengthens Squad with New Call-Ups for Nations League Clash

Germany's coach Julian Nagelsmann has included Yann Aurel Bisseck and returning player Nadiem Amiri in the squad for their Nations League quarter-final against Italy. Amid injuries, Germany has assembled a formidable team aimed at securing a spot in the finals, which could be hosted in Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:27 IST
Germany Strengthens Squad with New Call-Ups for Nations League Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move ahead of the Nations League quarter-finals, Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has called up Inter Milan defender Yann Aurel Bisseck and welcomed back Nadiem Amiri to the national squad. The decision comes as Germany faces Italy, aiming to secure a chance to host the finals.

Bisseck, who has been part of Germany's youth setups, will make his debut in a pivotal match staged at Milan's famed San Siro stadium. Meanwhile, Amiri returns to the national team setup after strong performances for Mainz, contributing seven goals and three assists this season.

Nagelsmann stressed the importance of the match, highlighting the quality of the squad despite some key absences. A victory over Italy not only propels Germany to the semi-finals but also brings the potential of hosting the concluding stages of the tournament in Munich and Stuttgart.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025