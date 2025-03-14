Sports Updates: Home Runs, Trades, and Milestones
The latest sports news includes Phillies' four home run victory, Swiatek advancing to Indian Wells semi-finals, and the Mercury retiring Diana Taurasi's jersey. Other highlights cover NFL trades, Lance Lynn's potential deal with the Cubs, Connor Zary's suspension, Duke's rally in ACC Tournament, and Bubba Watson's stance on LIV Golf majors qualification.
The Philadelphia Phillies showcased their batting prowess in spring training, hitting four home runs to secure a 16-9 victory over the Atlanta Braves. Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner were among those driving in runs, enhancing their preseason performance in Clearwater.
Tennis star Iga Swiatek advanced to Indian Wells semi-finals by defeating Zheng Qinwen. In NFL news, the Minnesota Vikings traded guard Ed Ingram to the Houston Texans.
Phoenix Mercury made headlines by announcing plans to retire Diana Taurasi's jersey. Meanwhile, speculations arise with Lance Lynn's possible contract with the Chicago Cubs, adding more intrigue to the sports landscape this week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sports
- baseball
- tennis
- NFL
- Swiatek
- Diana Taurasi
- Lance Lynn
- Phillies
- trade
- Indian Wells
ALSO READ
Swiatek and Rune Impress as They Advance in Indian Wells
Swiatek's Redemption and Alcaraz's Dazzling Performance in Indian Wells
Swiatek Triumphs Over Zheng to Reach Indian Wells Semi-Finals
Dominant Displays: Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina Shine in Indian Wells
Swiatek Dominates at Indian Wells: Aiming for Record