Sports Updates: Home Runs, Trades, and Milestones

The latest sports news includes Phillies' four home run victory, Swiatek advancing to Indian Wells semi-finals, and the Mercury retiring Diana Taurasi's jersey. Other highlights cover NFL trades, Lance Lynn's potential deal with the Cubs, Connor Zary's suspension, Duke's rally in ACC Tournament, and Bubba Watson's stance on LIV Golf majors qualification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 05:23 IST
The Philadelphia Phillies showcased their batting prowess in spring training, hitting four home runs to secure a 16-9 victory over the Atlanta Braves. Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner were among those driving in runs, enhancing their preseason performance in Clearwater.

Tennis star Iga Swiatek advanced to Indian Wells semi-finals by defeating Zheng Qinwen. In NFL news, the Minnesota Vikings traded guard Ed Ingram to the Houston Texans.

Phoenix Mercury made headlines by announcing plans to retire Diana Taurasi's jersey. Meanwhile, speculations arise with Lance Lynn's possible contract with the Chicago Cubs, adding more intrigue to the sports landscape this week.

