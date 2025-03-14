Fraser McReight's Ambitious Rugby Commitment: A Homegrown Hero

In a bold move that underscores his commitment to homegrown rugby, Wallabies openside Fraser McReight has rejected lucrative overseas offers to continue playing for Rugby Australia and the Queensland Reds through 2028.

McReight, 26, easily one of Australia's standout players last season, turned down a reported A$1.3 million per year offer from Japan. His decision comes as key players, including Matt Faessler and Nick Frost, have also pledged their futures to Rugby Australia until 2027, a considerable boost as crucial events loom on the horizon.

Coach Les Kiss lauds McReight's leadership and influence, ensuring the Reds and Wallabies remain in strong positions. As Rugby Australia builds towards the British & Irish Lions tour and the 2027 World Cup, McReight's continued presence is invaluable.

(With inputs from agencies.)