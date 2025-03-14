Left Menu

Fernandes Leads Manchester Utd to Europa League Quarterfinals

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes netted a hat-trick in a 4-1 victory against Real Sociedad, propelling the team into the Europa League quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Tottenham defeated AZ Alkmaar 3-1 and will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the next stage. Other clubs advancing include Lyon, Athletic Bilbao, and Frankfurt.

Updated: 14-03-2025 09:32 IST
In a thrilling Europa League matchup, Manchester United triumphed over Real Sociedad 4-1, with standout performances from captain Bruno Fernandes, who scored a hat trick. This victory propels United into the quarterfinals of the European competition, offering them a chance at silverware amidst a challenging domestic season.

Elsewhere, Tottenham demonstrated resilience by overcoming AZ Alkmaar 3-1. Wilson Odobert's vital goals in the return leg helped Spurs secure a 3-2 aggregate win. Both English clubs now advance in pursuit of European glory and the coveted Champions League spots.

Other clubs joining the quarterfinals include Lyon, after their dominant 4-0 win against FCSB, and Athletic Bilbao, who overcame Roma. Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt are also through, setting the stage for enthralling encounters in the next round.

