Fernandes Leads Manchester Utd to Europa League Quarterfinals

In a thrilling Europa League matchup, Manchester United triumphed over Real Sociedad 4-1, with standout performances from captain Bruno Fernandes, who scored a hat trick. This victory propels United into the quarterfinals of the European competition, offering them a chance at silverware amidst a challenging domestic season.

Elsewhere, Tottenham demonstrated resilience by overcoming AZ Alkmaar 3-1. Wilson Odobert's vital goals in the return leg helped Spurs secure a 3-2 aggregate win. Both English clubs now advance in pursuit of European glory and the coveted Champions League spots.

Other clubs joining the quarterfinals include Lyon, after their dominant 4-0 win against FCSB, and Athletic Bilbao, who overcame Roma. Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt are also through, setting the stage for enthralling encounters in the next round.

