Fernandes Leads Manchester Utd to Europa League Quarterfinals
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes netted a hat-trick in a 4-1 victory against Real Sociedad, propelling the team into the Europa League quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Tottenham defeated AZ Alkmaar 3-1 and will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the next stage. Other clubs advancing include Lyon, Athletic Bilbao, and Frankfurt.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a thrilling Europa League matchup, Manchester United triumphed over Real Sociedad 4-1, with standout performances from captain Bruno Fernandes, who scored a hat trick. This victory propels United into the quarterfinals of the European competition, offering them a chance at silverware amidst a challenging domestic season.
Elsewhere, Tottenham demonstrated resilience by overcoming AZ Alkmaar 3-1. Wilson Odobert's vital goals in the return leg helped Spurs secure a 3-2 aggregate win. Both English clubs now advance in pursuit of European glory and the coveted Champions League spots.
Other clubs joining the quarterfinals include Lyon, after their dominant 4-0 win against FCSB, and Athletic Bilbao, who overcame Roma. Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt are also through, setting the stage for enthralling encounters in the next round.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Asensio Shines: Aston Villa Advances to FA Cup Quarterfinals
Aston Villa's Asensio Strikes Propel Team to Historic FA Cup Quarterfinals
Ishpreet Chadha, Faisal Khan reach quarterfinals of CCI Snooker Classic
Man United draws 1-1 at Real Sociedad in Europa League and Tottenham loses to AZ Alkmaar
Orleans Masters: Ayush Shetty moves to quarterfinals; Kidambi, Prannoy crash out