Shohei Ohtani Leads MLB Fever in Japan

Baseball mania in Japan surged on Friday as national hero Shohei Ohtani made public appearances alongside other Japanese MLB stars. These athletes are set to participate in the season-opening games between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

The Dodgers, World Series champions starring Ohtani, and the Cubs will play at the Tokyo Dome following exhibition matches against Japan's Yomiuri Giants and Hanshin Tigers. Enthusiastic crowds gathered at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, eagerly hoping to greet the arrival of the Dodgers from the U.S.

Despite missing the Dodgers' arrival, fans remained passionate, gathering outside the Tokyo Dome as Ohtani, still jet-lagged, expressed pride in representing Japanese talent. With a remarkable past season, Ohtani's return marks heightened Japanese player presence in MLB's Japan openers.

