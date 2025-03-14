Liverpool Faces League Cup Final Test Amid Injury Woes and Contract Concerns

Liverpool's manager, Arne Slot, faces a significant challenge as his team prepares to defend their League Cup title against Newcastle United, with key player Trent Alexander-Arnold sidelined due to an ankle injury. The loss of Alexander-Arnold adds to Liverpool's defensive woes, as they are already missing two defenders.

Despite these setbacks, Slot remains optimistic about Ibrahima Konate's fitness for Sunday's match. Konate, who was substituted for fatigue against PSG, is expected to play after being assessed post-training. Liverpool's squad depth is tested, especially with Alexander-Arnold's absence noted when he was left out of the England squad.

Contract negotiations are another concern for Liverpool, with stars like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk nearing contract end without new deals in place. With speculation surrounding van Dijk's future, Slot reveals a desire for his stay, though ultimate decisions lie beyond his purview.

