Olympic Hopeful's Plan: Trump Meeting is Priority for IOC Leader

International Olympic Committee vice president Juan Antonio Samaranch, a candidate for next IOC presidency, stresses the importance of prioritizing a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. The upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the geopolitical relationship with the U.S. are key issues in the election scenario.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 14-03-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 18:04 IST
International Olympic Committee vice president Juan Antonio Samaranch has emphasized that meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump should be a priority for the next head of the Olympic body. Samaranch expressed this view ahead of the IOC's presidential election set to take place next week.

Samaranch described the United States as a critical partner and cited the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as a significant event for whoever assumes the eight-year IOC leadership term. The meeting near Ancient Olympia, Greece, will see seven candidates competing for votes from approximately 100 IOC members.

He highlighted the geopolitical significance of sports events such as the Summer Olympics and the men's World Cup. He also addressed broader issues, such as the inclusion of all Olympic nations in the games, and advocated for diplomacy and neutrality within the IOC's approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

