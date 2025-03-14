Federica Brignone's Race Against Time: Chasing the Crystal Globe

Italy's Federica Brignone is on the cusp of clinching her second career Alpine skiing World Cup overall crystal globe after winning a super-G event with the narrowest margin on her home turf in La Thuile. The 34-year-old narrowly edged out fellow Italian Sofia Goggia by 0.01 seconds to take the lead in the super-G standings, surpassing Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami.

Currently, Goggia trails in contention, standing 104 points behind Brignone. In the overall rankings, Brignone boasts a 382-point lead over Gut-Behrami, with a total of 400 points still attainable in the four upcoming races at the World Cup finals scheduled in Sun Valley, Idaho, from March 20-27.

With this victory marking her tenth of the season — a season that includes winning a world championship gold in giant slalom and her career's 37th win — Brignone is positioned to potentially secure four of the five crystal globes. She already leads the downhill standings and is a mere 20 points behind New Zealand's Alice Robinson in giant slalom. Brignone's sight is set not just on this season, but also on the Milan-Cortina Olympics next year.

