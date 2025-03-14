Left Menu

Federica Brignone's Race Against Time: Chasing the Crystal Globe

Italian skier Federica Brignone edges closer to her second Alpine skiing World Cup crystal globe after winning a super-G event in La Thuile. With only four races remaining, Brignone holds a substantial overall lead, aiming to secure multiple globes by season's end.

Italy's Federica Brignone is on the cusp of clinching her second career Alpine skiing World Cup overall crystal globe after winning a super-G event with the narrowest margin on her home turf in La Thuile. The 34-year-old narrowly edged out fellow Italian Sofia Goggia by 0.01 seconds to take the lead in the super-G standings, surpassing Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami.

Currently, Goggia trails in contention, standing 104 points behind Brignone. In the overall rankings, Brignone boasts a 382-point lead over Gut-Behrami, with a total of 400 points still attainable in the four upcoming races at the World Cup finals scheduled in Sun Valley, Idaho, from March 20-27.

With this victory marking her tenth of the season — a season that includes winning a world championship gold in giant slalom and her career's 37th win — Brignone is positioned to potentially secure four of the five crystal globes. She already leads the downhill standings and is a mere 20 points behind New Zealand's Alice Robinson in giant slalom. Brignone's sight is set not just on this season, but also on the Milan-Cortina Olympics next year.

