Sebastian Coe: Championing Climate Action in Olympic Scheduling

Sebastian Coe, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and contender for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidency, has underscored the importance of addressing climate change impacts on the global sports calendar. During an online press briefing, Coe emphasized that if elected, revisiting the international sports schedule will be a top priority, aligning with the calls of 400 Olympic athletes urging the IOC candidates to prioritize climate change.

Coe's stance reflects a growing consensus among IOC leadership candidates to adapt event schedules for major sports, including future Summer Games, in response to environmental challenges. The next Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, scheduled for July 2028, highlight this urgency, with the region recently experiencing significant wildfires. Despite the traditional broadcasting preference for July-August events, there's a push for more sustainable practices amidst rising global temperatures.

The effects of extreme heat have been palpable in previous events, such as the 2019 World Championships in Doha and the Tokyo Olympics marathons moved to Sapporo to avoid severe temperatures. Coe acknowledges the broader implications of climate change, criticizes governmental inaction in meeting climate targets, and suggests upcoming Olympics, like the 2036 Games, might require scheduling adjustments outside peak summer months.

