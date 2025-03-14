Iothewayurthinkin's Surprise Victory Disrupts Cheltenham Gold Cup Expectations

Iothewayurthinkin, a 15/2 chance trained by Gavin Cromwell and guided by jockey Mark Walsh, secured an unexpected victory in the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday. This win thwarted odds-on favorite Galopin Des Champs' bid for a third consecutive title.

The excitement unfolded as Galopin Des Champs, under Paul Townend, overcame a slow start to lead with just two fences remaining. However, it was Iothewayurthinkin who surged ahead in the final moments, winning by six lengths and creating a memorable finish for the audience that was eager for a historic repeat.

The event, however, carried a note of sorrow with the unfortunate passing of Corbetts Cross following a heavy fall. Earlier, Poniros, under the same training helm of Mullins, won the Triumph Hurdle, rounding off a day of mixed emotions at the prestigious racing event.

(With inputs from agencies.)