Left Menu

Iothewayurthinkin's Surprise Victory Disrupts Cheltenham Gold Cup Expectations

Iothewayurthinkin, a 15/2 shot trained by Gavin Cromwell, won the Cheltenham Gold Cup under jockey Mark Walsh, upsetting the odds-on favorite Galopin Des Champs. Despite Galopin Des Champs' strong performance, Iothewayurthinkin, supplemented into the race, secured victory with a six-length lead, marking a significant achievement for both trainers and jockeys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 23:15 IST
Iothewayurthinkin's Surprise Victory Disrupts Cheltenham Gold Cup Expectations

Iothewayurthinkin, a 15/2 chance trained by Gavin Cromwell and guided by jockey Mark Walsh, secured an unexpected victory in the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday. This win thwarted odds-on favorite Galopin Des Champs' bid for a third consecutive title.

The excitement unfolded as Galopin Des Champs, under Paul Townend, overcame a slow start to lead with just two fences remaining. However, it was Iothewayurthinkin who surged ahead in the final moments, winning by six lengths and creating a memorable finish for the audience that was eager for a historic repeat.

The event, however, carried a note of sorrow with the unfortunate passing of Corbetts Cross following a heavy fall. Earlier, Poniros, under the same training helm of Mullins, won the Triumph Hurdle, rounding off a day of mixed emotions at the prestigious racing event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025