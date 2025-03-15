Epic Showdown: Delhi Capitals Clash with Mumbai Indians for Maiden WPL Title

After narrowly missing the Women's Premier League (WPL) title on two occasions, Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals are set to battle Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians in the grand finale of the WPL 2025 at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium on Saturday. The highly anticipated clash for their first-ever WPL title is scheduled to commence at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), with comprehensive live streaming and telecast available across India, as per Olympics.com.

This showdown marks a repeat of the first WPL final, where Delhi Capitals emerged victorious over the Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. Despite consistently qualifying for all three editions of the WPL final, the Capitals have yet to claim the championship trophy. Commanding the league stage this year with 10 points from five wins and three losses, the Delhi side marches into the final after a setback against Gujarat Giants. Conversely, the Mumbai Indians secured their final spot by besting the Giants by 47 runs in the eliminator, having finished second in the standings based on Net Run Rate (NRR).

Delhi Capitals lead the historical head-to-head battle with Mumbai Indians 4-3, winning both league-stage encounters this season. Shafali Verma remains a pivotal figure for the Capitals, amassing 300 runs across eight matches with an impressive average of 42.85 and a strike rate of 157.89. Meanwhile, the lethal duo of Jess Jonassen and Shikha Pandey fortifies their bowling with 11 wickets each. On the flip side, Mumbai's Nat Sciver-Brunt stands out as the tournament's top scorer, registering 493 runs at an outstanding average of 70.42. Hayley Matthews spearheads the bowling with 17 wickets, complemented by Amelia Kerr's 16 scalps.

