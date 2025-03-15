Sports Highlights: BNP Paribas Extension, Kupp's Seahawks Welcome, and More

BNP Paribas has renewed its title sponsorship of the Indian Wells Tennis Tournament, ensuring the event retains the BNP Paribas Open name for at least five more years, marking 17 years of partnership that has seen substantial growth and garnered large fan attendance.

In the NFL, wide receiver Tim Patrick has extended his tenure with the Lions, highlighting his desire to stay with the team via a social media post. Meanwhile, Russian teen tennis sensation Mirra Andreeva booked a spot in the Indian Wells final to face Aryna Sabalenka, following a thrilling win over the defending champion.

On the golf course, Justin Thomas nearly made history by tying the TPC Sawgrass course record. Cooper Kupp returns to Seattle with a $45 million deal with the Seahawks, and Myles Garrett secures a record contract extension with the Browns after a period of trade uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)