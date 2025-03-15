Lando Norris Secures Pole at Australian Grand Prix

Lando Norris achieved a significant milestone by securing pole position for McLaren during the Formula One season-opener at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

His performance left teammate Oscar Piastri in a strong second position on the grid as anticipation builds for Sunday's race.

Defending champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull and Mercedes' George Russell will start from third and fourth positions respectively, highlighting the intense competition expected in the race.

