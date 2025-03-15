Cricket Scotland Faces Renewed Race Row Amid Allegations

Cricket Scotland finds itself at the center of a racial controversy, accused of evading substantive remedial measures despite inquiries into racism claims, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. Former cricketer Majid Haq, allied with an anti-racism group, has accused the board of sidelining unfavorable findings.

In 2015, during the ODI World Cup, Majid Haq was ousted following a tweet that hinted at racial undercurrents in the team dynamics. His lawyer, Aamer Anwar, insists that reports confirm Haq's victimization for his outspoken stance on racial injustice.

Haq contends that Cricket Scotland has consistently concealed significant portions of the investigative findings under jurisdictional pretenses. He stresses the importance of transparency, advocating for public access to the full report to ascertain accountability.

Cricket Scotland, on the other hand, has downplayed the report as merely opinion-based, expressing disappointment over its use for personal agendas. According to the board, the investigative findings are one narrative among several others with legal scrutiny awaiting further consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)