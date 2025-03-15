Cricket's Olympic Return: Virat Kohli Hails New Era

In a significant boost for cricket fans worldwide, Virat Kohli has welcomed the sport's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, marking its return to the Games after over 100 years. Although Kohli, now 36, is not planning a comeback, he is confident the Indian team can strike Olympic gold.

Cricket's addition features a proposed six-team Twenty20 format for both men and women. The sport's vast following in India and growing global popularity played a pivotal role in its inclusion. Kohli attributes this milestone to international leagues and the Indian Premier League's (IPL) influence.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) highlighted cricket's potential to engage new audiences, with its fan base reaching 2.5 billion people. Though Kohli joked about a potential return for Olympic gold, he emphasized the Olympic victory would be a defining achievement for Indian athletes.

