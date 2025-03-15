Left Menu

Keita Nakajima Leads Star-Studded Lineup at Hero Indian Open

Defending champion Keita Nakajima returns to the Hero Indian Open, leading a competitive group of golfers, including 16 winners from the DP World Tour at DLF Golf and Country Club. Nakajima hopes to emulate other back-to-back winners as he competes against notable players like Ollie Schniederjans and Marcel Siem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 15-03-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 18:57 IST
Keita Nakajima, the current defending champion, is set to headline a formidable array of competitors at the Hero Indian Open. The tournament, hosting 16 victors from the last and present DP World Tour season, will once again showcase high-caliber golf at the esteemed DLF Golf and Country Club beginning March 27.

The lineup boasts a dozen winners from the 2024 DPWT schedule, supplemented by four champions from the 2025 roster. Among the distinguished participants is Germany's Marcel Siem, the 2023 champion who snagged another win in 2024, exemplifying the compelling talent assembled for this celebrated event.

Notably, Nakajima, recognized as the former Asia-Pacific Amateur champion, held the title of World No. 1 amateur for a record-setting 87 weeks. His successful journey on the Japan Tour culminated in earning a spot in the DPWT 2024 season, where he clinched the Indian Open title. Amidst fervent competition, Nakajima aims to replicate the legendary back-to-back victories achieved by previous champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

