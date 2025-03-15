Keita Nakajima Leads Star-Studded Lineup at Hero Indian Open

Keita Nakajima, the current defending champion, is set to headline a formidable array of competitors at the Hero Indian Open. The tournament, hosting 16 victors from the last and present DP World Tour season, will once again showcase high-caliber golf at the esteemed DLF Golf and Country Club beginning March 27.

The lineup boasts a dozen winners from the 2024 DPWT schedule, supplemented by four champions from the 2025 roster. Among the distinguished participants is Germany's Marcel Siem, the 2023 champion who snagged another win in 2024, exemplifying the compelling talent assembled for this celebrated event.

Notably, Nakajima, recognized as the former Asia-Pacific Amateur champion, held the title of World No. 1 amateur for a record-setting 87 weeks. His successful journey on the Japan Tour culminated in earning a spot in the DPWT 2024 season, where he clinched the Indian Open title. Amidst fervent competition, Nakajima aims to replicate the legendary back-to-back victories achieved by previous champions.

