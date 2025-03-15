Delhi Capitals Opt to Bowl in WPL Final Against Mumbai Indians

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have opted to bowl first in the Women's Premier League (WPL) final against the Mumbai Indians (MI), with captain Meg Lanning winning the toss at the Brabourne Stadium. Lanning made this strategic decision based on the belief that conditions would remain stable, favoring her team's successful chasing strategy throughout the tournament.

Mumbai Indians' captain Harmanpreet Kaur also expressed a preference to bowl first, though she maintained confidence in her team's ability to excel in any scenario. Kaur cited the statistics favoring the team batting first in recent games and emphasized the importance of staying balanced and focused.

The match sees both teams entering with unchanged lineups, adding an extra layer of anticipation to Mumbai's pursuit of another title after a successful inaugural season. The contest is expected to be a thrilling encounter, with both sides determined to clinch victory in this highly anticipated final.

(With inputs from agencies.)