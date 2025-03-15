Virat Kohli Champions India as a Future Sports Powerhouse by 2036

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has called for a collaborative approach to propel India into becoming a sporting superpower by 2036. Speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, Kohli highlighted the pivotal roles of education and infrastructure in achieving this ambitious goal.

During a candid discussion with former England cricketer Isa Guha, Kohli underscored the need to shift the focus from sports celebration to genuine education and understanding. He articulated a vision where a collective responsibility extends beyond mere infrastructure and funding, advocating for a knowledge-driven sports culture.

Reflecting on his personal fitness journey, Kohli shared insights into how a shift in training and mindset propelled his cricketing career. He emphasized setting high standards to push beyond personal limits. Kohli also championed the need for inclusive sports dialogue, especially advocating for the role of women's sports in India's sporting future.

(With inputs from agencies.)