France Secures Seventh Six Nations Title with Emphatic Win

France triumphed with a 35-16 victory over Scotland, securing their seventh Six Nations title. Despite an earlier defeat to England, they rallied with a strong performance, notably overcoming setbacks such as Antoine Dupont's injury. This victory marked Coach Fabien Galthie's second title since 2020.
France cemented their dominance in the Six Nations with an exhilarating 35-16 victory over Scotland on Saturday, lifting their seventh trophy in front of an electrified crowd at Stade de France.
Les Bleus, with a powerful campaign totaling 30 tries, erased memories of their lone defeat to England by conquering Italy and Ireland, even without key player Antoine Dupont.
In a second-half surge, France sealed their triumph with tries from Moefana, Bielle-Biarrey, and Ramos, further ensuring coach Fabien Galthie's successful run since 2020 with his second title.
