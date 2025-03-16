France Secures Seventh Six Nations Title with Emphatic Win

France cemented their dominance in the Six Nations with an exhilarating 35-16 victory over Scotland on Saturday, lifting their seventh trophy in front of an electrified crowd at Stade de France.

Les Bleus, with a powerful campaign totaling 30 tries, erased memories of their lone defeat to England by conquering Italy and Ireland, even without key player Antoine Dupont.

In a second-half surge, France sealed their triumph with tries from Moefana, Bielle-Biarrey, and Ramos, further ensuring coach Fabien Galthie's successful run since 2020 with his second title.

(With inputs from agencies.)