Left Menu

France Secures Seventh Six Nations Title with Emphatic Win

France triumphed with a 35-16 victory over Scotland, securing their seventh Six Nations title. Despite an earlier defeat to England, they rallied with a strong performance, notably overcoming setbacks such as Antoine Dupont's injury. This victory marked Coach Fabien Galthie's second title since 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 04:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 04:01 IST
France Secures Seventh Six Nations Title with Emphatic Win

France cemented their dominance in the Six Nations with an exhilarating 35-16 victory over Scotland on Saturday, lifting their seventh trophy in front of an electrified crowd at Stade de France.

Les Bleus, with a powerful campaign totaling 30 tries, erased memories of their lone defeat to England by conquering Italy and Ireland, even without key player Antoine Dupont.

In a second-half surge, France sealed their triumph with tries from Moefana, Bielle-Biarrey, and Ramos, further ensuring coach Fabien Galthie's successful run since 2020 with his second title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025