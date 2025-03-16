Dele Alli's Short-Lived Comeback: A Nine-Minute Return to the Pitch

Dele Alli made his much-anticipated professional comeback, stepping onto the field for the first time in over two years. However, his return was short-lived, lasting just nine minutes before he was sent off with a red card.

The incident occurred during Como's 2-1 loss to AC Milan, prompted by a tackle on Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Initially booked with a yellow card, it was upgraded to a red following a VAR review. Alli's former teammate Kyle Walker, now with Milan, was seen pleading with the referee on his behalf.

Once hailed as a leading talent for England, Alli's career took a downward turn due to personal struggles, including mental health challenges and addiction. Having not played for Everton last season and joining Como after a trial, Alli's future in soccer remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)