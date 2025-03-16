Dele Alli's Short-Lived Comeback: A Nine-Minute Return to the Pitch
Dele Alli’s first professional appearance in over two years ended quickly when he was sent off just nine minutes after being substituted on. The former England international saw a yellow card upgraded to red after a VAR review during Como's defeat at AC Milan.
Dele Alli made his much-anticipated professional comeback, stepping onto the field for the first time in over two years. However, his return was short-lived, lasting just nine minutes before he was sent off with a red card.
The incident occurred during Como's 2-1 loss to AC Milan, prompted by a tackle on Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Initially booked with a yellow card, it was upgraded to a red following a VAR review. Alli's former teammate Kyle Walker, now with Milan, was seen pleading with the referee on his behalf.
Once hailed as a leading talent for England, Alli's career took a downward turn due to personal struggles, including mental health challenges and addiction. Having not played for Everton last season and joining Como after a trial, Alli's future in soccer remains uncertain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
