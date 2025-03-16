Left Menu

Kimi Antonelli: A Rising Star in Formula One with Impressive Debut

Kimi Antonelli, an 18-year-old Italian driver, made a remarkable debut at the Australian Grand Prix, finishing fourth. Despite challenging weather and starting 16th, he skillfully navigated through the race, becoming the youngest F1 debutant to score points. Mercedes praised his performance, foreseeing a promising future for the young talent.

In a thrilling start to the Formula One season, rookie Kimi Antonelli showcased remarkable talent amid challenging conditions at the Australian Grand Prix. The 18-year-old Italian driver secured a fourth-place finish, making him the youngest F1 debutant to earn points, trailing only Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Amid rain and wind, Antonelli excelled, overcoming a qualifying setback due to scorching conditions. Initially penalized, he impressively rose through the ranks from 16th position, demonstrating composure and skill. His performance spurred optimism within Mercedes, especially after a podium finish from teammate George Russell.

With veteran Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari, Antonelli filled significant shoes, ultimately surpassing the seasoned champion's new team debut. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff praised Antonelli's poise during the chaotic race, predicting a promising career trajectory for the young racer as the team advances to the Chinese Grand Prix.

