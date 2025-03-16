Left Menu

Lightning Strikes Tragedy on Cricket Field

A 28-year-old man named Akhil P Srinivasan died after being struck by lightning while playing cricket in Kerala. Despite swift transportation to a medical facility, Akhil was declared dead on arrival. The incident highlights the dangers of outdoor activities during adverse weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 16-03-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 19:28 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in a coastal district of Kerala on Sunday when a young man was fatally struck by lightning while engaged in a cricket game. The victim, identified as Akhil P Srinivasan, was just 28 years old and a resident of Koduppunna.

The mishap occurred in the afternoon as Akhil played cricket with his friends, police report. Despite being urgently transported to the government medical college, medical professionals pronounced him dead upon arrival, underscoring the lethal risks posed by unforeseen lightning strikes.

This sad event serves as a stark reminder of the potential hazards associated with outdoor activities during severe weather conditions, urging communities to heed safety precautions.

