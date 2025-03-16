Lightning Strikes Tragedy on Cricket Field

A tragic incident unfolded in a coastal district of Kerala on Sunday when a young man was fatally struck by lightning while engaged in a cricket game. The victim, identified as Akhil P Srinivasan, was just 28 years old and a resident of Koduppunna.

The mishap occurred in the afternoon as Akhil played cricket with his friends, police report. Despite being urgently transported to the government medical college, medical professionals pronounced him dead upon arrival, underscoring the lethal risks posed by unforeseen lightning strikes.

This sad event serves as a stark reminder of the potential hazards associated with outdoor activities during severe weather conditions, urging communities to heed safety precautions.

(With inputs from agencies.)