Saint-Etienne Stands Firm Against Supporter Groups Ban

Ten-time French champion Saint-Etienne has publicly opposed a government proposal to disband two of its key supporter groups, the Magic Fans and Green Angels. The club criticized the initiative, calling it disproportionate and ineffective in mitigating hooliganism and discrimination at stadiums.

Saint-Etienne maintains its commitment to combating violence and discrimination. It pledged to continue identifying and penalizing those responsible for any misconduct. The club, a dominant force in French soccer during the 1960s and 1970s, reiterated its stance against the proposed disbanding of its supporter groups.

Recently, Saint-Etienne fans were banned from traveling to Montpellier due to concerns of potential violence. The French authorities justified the ban, noting historical instances of disturbances linked to Saint-Etienne's away games, including a major clash last year involving fans from both clubs.

