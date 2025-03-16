Left Menu

Saint-Etienne Stands Firm Against Supporter Groups Ban

Saint-Etienne opposes the government's proposal to disband supporter groups, The Magic Fans and Green Angels, which are seen as politically driven and ineffective against hooliganism. The club is committed to fighting violence and discrimination and continues to penalize offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saint-Etienne | Updated: 16-03-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 21:29 IST
Saint-Etienne Stands Firm Against Supporter Groups Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Ten-time French champion Saint-Etienne has publicly opposed a government proposal to disband two of its key supporter groups, the Magic Fans and Green Angels. The club criticized the initiative, calling it disproportionate and ineffective in mitigating hooliganism and discrimination at stadiums.

Saint-Etienne maintains its commitment to combating violence and discrimination. It pledged to continue identifying and penalizing those responsible for any misconduct. The club, a dominant force in French soccer during the 1960s and 1970s, reiterated its stance against the proposed disbanding of its supporter groups.

Recently, Saint-Etienne fans were banned from traveling to Montpellier due to concerns of potential violence. The French authorities justified the ban, noting historical instances of disturbances linked to Saint-Etienne's away games, including a major clash last year involving fans from both clubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025