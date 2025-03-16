Left Menu

Chetan Sakariya Joins Kolkata Knight Riders as New IPL Season Looms

Chetan Sakariya has been signed by Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement for Umran Malik, who is injured and won't participate in the upcoming IPL season. With a history of playing 19 IPL games and taking 20 wickets, the left-arm medium pacer will join KKR for Rs 75 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 22:23 IST
Chetan Sakariya Joins Kolkata Knight Riders as New IPL Season Looms
Chetan Sakariya
  • Country:
  • India

Chetan Sakariya has made a significant move by joining the Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming Indian Premier League season. This development comes as Umran Malik, initially set to play, is sidelined due to an injury.

Sakariya brings a well-rounded cricketing experience, having represented India in both an ODI and two T20Is, as well as participating in 19 IPL matches where he claimed 20 wickets.

The left-arm medium pacer was signed for Rs 75 lakh, promising to be a strategic addition to the KKR lineup as the tournament approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025