Chetan Sakariya Joins Kolkata Knight Riders as New IPL Season Looms

Chetan Sakariya has made a significant move by joining the Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming Indian Premier League season. This development comes as Umran Malik, initially set to play, is sidelined due to an injury.

Sakariya brings a well-rounded cricketing experience, having represented India in both an ODI and two T20Is, as well as participating in 19 IPL matches where he claimed 20 wickets.

The left-arm medium pacer was signed for Rs 75 lakh, promising to be a strategic addition to the KKR lineup as the tournament approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)