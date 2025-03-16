Cricket's Grand Opener: KKR vs RCB at Eden Gardens

The 2025 Indian Premier League is set to begin with an electrifying opener as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the famed Eden Gardens on March 22. With KKR defending their title and RCB's lineup boasting superstar Virat Kohli, cricket enthusiasts can expect a thrilling start to the season.

An opening ceremony, though details remain under wraps, promises to enhance the atmosphere, as confirmed by Cricket Association of Bengal President Snehasish Ganguly. He assured spectators of a memorable event, highlighting the grandeur synonymous with IPL, despite the yet-to-be-confirmed list of performers.

Ganguly emphasized Eden Gardens' unrivaled charm, calling it the 'Mecca of Indian Cricket.' He noted its special status among players and fans, and confirmed that multiple pitches are being prepped to ensure top-notch playing conditions for the tournament. As a supporter of KKR, he expressed confidence in the team's prospects while acknowledging the competitive nature of the league. "All teams are balanced in the IPL," he remarked, further stating the transformative impact of the IPL on Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)