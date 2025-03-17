Historic Victory: Newcastle Clinches League Cup After 70-Year Wait

Newcastle United brought an end to a 70-year domestic trophy drought by defeating Liverpool 2-1 in a dramatic League Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The team's triumph was set in motion by Dan Burn's powerful header just before halftime, with Alexander Isak doubling the lead shortly after the break.

Despite a late goal from Liverpool's Federico Chiesa, Newcastle held onto their lead, earning captain Bruno Guimaraes, who called it the best day of his life, a place in the club's storied history.

