Left Menu

Historic Victory: Newcastle Clinches League Cup After 70-Year Wait

Newcastle United secured a sensational 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the League Cup final, marking their first domestic trophy in 70 years. A first-half header from Dan Burn and a score by Alexander Isak sealed the win, with captain Bruno Guimaraes declaring it the best day of his life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 00:29 IST
Historic Victory: Newcastle Clinches League Cup After 70-Year Wait
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Newcastle United brought an end to a 70-year domestic trophy drought by defeating Liverpool 2-1 in a dramatic League Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The team's triumph was set in motion by Dan Burn's powerful header just before halftime, with Alexander Isak doubling the lead shortly after the break.

Despite a late goal from Liverpool's Federico Chiesa, Newcastle held onto their lead, earning captain Bruno Guimaraes, who called it the best day of his life, a place in the club's storied history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025