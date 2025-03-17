Newcastle United Triumphs After 70 Years, Captain's Dream Realized

Newcastle United has ended a 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy by defeating Liverpool 2-1 in the League Cup final at Wembley Stadium. The victory, led by captain Bruno Guimaraes, was a monumental win for the club and its devoted fans.

Newcastle's path to triumph began with a first-half lead, courtesy of a powerful header from center-back Dan Burn. Despite a moment of VAR controversy, striker Alexander Isak doubled Newcastle's advantage, ensuring the team's hold on the match.

Though Liverpool's late surge was marked by a stoppage-time goal from Federico Chiesa, Newcastle maintained their lead under the pressure, fulfilling manager Eddie Howe's belief in his squad's abilities. The win was celebrated as a historic achievement, deeply significant for players and supporters alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)