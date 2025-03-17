Left Menu

Newcastle United Triumphs After 70 Years, Captain's Dream Realized

Newcastle United won their first major domestic trophy in 70 years, defeating Liverpool 2-1 in the League Cup final. Captain Bruno Guimaraes expressed immense joy and pride in the achievement. Key goals by Dan Burn and Alexander Isak secured the victory, marking a historic moment for the team and its fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 01:06 IST
Newcastle United Triumphs After 70 Years, Captain's Dream Realized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Newcastle United has ended a 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy by defeating Liverpool 2-1 in the League Cup final at Wembley Stadium. The victory, led by captain Bruno Guimaraes, was a monumental win for the club and its devoted fans.

Newcastle's path to triumph began with a first-half lead, courtesy of a powerful header from center-back Dan Burn. Despite a moment of VAR controversy, striker Alexander Isak doubled Newcastle's advantage, ensuring the team's hold on the match.

Though Liverpool's late surge was marked by a stoppage-time goal from Federico Chiesa, Newcastle maintained their lead under the pressure, fulfilling manager Eddie Howe's belief in his squad's abilities. The win was celebrated as a historic achievement, deeply significant for players and supporters alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025