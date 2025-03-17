Morgan Gibbs-White: England's New Midfield Dynamo
Morgan Gibbs-White, a midfielder from Nottingham Forest, has been added to England's squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia. Renowned for his pivotal role in Nottingham's success, the inclusion raised eyebrows due to his stellar performance, overshadowing veterans like Jordan Henderson.
England has bolstered its squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers by including Nottingham Forest's dynamic midfielder, Morgan Gibbs-White. His addition follows his impressive five-goal and seven-assist tally, which has positioned Forest strongly in the Premier League.
Despite being only 25, Gibbs-White's initial exclusion puzzled fans, especially after the inclusion of 34-year-old Jordan Henderson from Ajax Amsterdam. With two caps already to his name and an Under-21 Euros win in 2023, Gibbs-White's prowess is undeniable.
The young midfielder is poised to replace Cole Palmer, who was sidelined due to a muscle injury. England gears up to face Albania and Latvia at Wembley, marking the start of their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.
