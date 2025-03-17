Left Menu

Morgan Gibbs-White: England's New Midfield Dynamo

Morgan Gibbs-White, a midfielder from Nottingham Forest, has been added to England's squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia. Renowned for his pivotal role in Nottingham's success, the inclusion raised eyebrows due to his stellar performance, overshadowing veterans like Jordan Henderson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-03-2025 01:44 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 01:44 IST
Morgan Gibbs-White: England's New Midfield Dynamo
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England has bolstered its squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers by including Nottingham Forest's dynamic midfielder, Morgan Gibbs-White. His addition follows his impressive five-goal and seven-assist tally, which has positioned Forest strongly in the Premier League.

Despite being only 25, Gibbs-White's initial exclusion puzzled fans, especially after the inclusion of 34-year-old Jordan Henderson from Ajax Amsterdam. With two caps already to his name and an Under-21 Euros win in 2023, Gibbs-White's prowess is undeniable.

The young midfielder is poised to replace Cole Palmer, who was sidelined due to a muscle injury. England gears up to face Albania and Latvia at Wembley, marking the start of their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025