Morgan Gibbs-White: England's New Midfield Dynamo

England has bolstered its squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers by including Nottingham Forest's dynamic midfielder, Morgan Gibbs-White. His addition follows his impressive five-goal and seven-assist tally, which has positioned Forest strongly in the Premier League.

Despite being only 25, Gibbs-White's initial exclusion puzzled fans, especially after the inclusion of 34-year-old Jordan Henderson from Ajax Amsterdam. With two caps already to his name and an Under-21 Euros win in 2023, Gibbs-White's prowess is undeniable.

The young midfielder is poised to replace Cole Palmer, who was sidelined due to a muscle injury. England gears up to face Albania and Latvia at Wembley, marking the start of their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)