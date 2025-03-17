Mirra Andreeva Defies Odds to Clinch Indian Wells Victory

In an astonishing turn of events, 17-year-old Russian tennis sensation Mirra Andreeva staged a remarkable comeback to defeat world number one Aryna Sabalenka at the Indian Wells final on Sunday. This victory marks her second consecutive win at the WTA 1000-level tournaments.

After a challenging start, Andreeva found her footing midway through the match and clinched victory with a forehand winner, becoming the youngest champion at the event since Serena Williams in 1999. Her coach, Conchita Martinez, has been instrumental in guiding her ascent, as she now records her fifth consecutive win over a top-10 player.

Sabalenka, despite beginning strong, struggled to maintain her form and was undone by unforced errors towards the end. Andreeva praised her supportive team during her victory speech, while Sabalenka gracefully accepted the runner-up position and expressed mixed feelings about the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)