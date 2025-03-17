Left Menu

Mirra Andreeva Defies Odds to Clinch Indian Wells Victory

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva defeated Aryna Sabalenka to win her second consecutive WTA 1000-level event at the Indian Wells final. At 17, Andreeva became the youngest women's champion since Serena Williams in 1999. Guided by coach Conchita Martinez, she continues her impressive rise in women's tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 04:49 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 04:49 IST
Mirra Andreeva Defies Odds to Clinch Indian Wells Victory
Mirra Andreeva

In an astonishing turn of events, 17-year-old Russian tennis sensation Mirra Andreeva staged a remarkable comeback to defeat world number one Aryna Sabalenka at the Indian Wells final on Sunday. This victory marks her second consecutive win at the WTA 1000-level tournaments.

After a challenging start, Andreeva found her footing midway through the match and clinched victory with a forehand winner, becoming the youngest champion at the event since Serena Williams in 1999. Her coach, Conchita Martinez, has been instrumental in guiding her ascent, as she now records her fifth consecutive win over a top-10 player.

Sabalenka, despite beginning strong, struggled to maintain her form and was undone by unforced errors towards the end. Andreeva praised her supportive team during her victory speech, while Sabalenka gracefully accepted the runner-up position and expressed mixed feelings about the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025