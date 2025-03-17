Milton Gimenez Shines in Boca Juniors' Dominant Victory
Milton Gimenez scored twice as Boca Juniors defeated Defensa y Justicia 4-0, taking the top spot in Group A of the Argentine Primera Division Apertura. Edison Cavani initiated the scoring path, followed by player contributions like Miguel Merentiel. Boca leads with 23 points, ahead of Tigre.
In a commanding performance, Milton Gimenez netted two goals to propel Boca Juniors to a 4-0 victory over Defensa y Justicia in the Argentine Primera Division Apertura championship on Sunday. The win catapulted Boca Juniors to the top spot in Group A.
Former Manchester United and Paris St Germain forward Edison Cavani kickstarted the scoring spree with a decisive goal in the ninth minute. Gimenez soon extended the lead, delivering another precise shot shortly after the half-hour mark.
Continuing the momentum, Gimenez scored yet again just five minutes into the second half, and Miguel Merentiel finalized the triumph with a fourth goal, assisted by Exequiel Zeballos. Boca Juniors now sit proudly at the pinnacle with 23 points, a clear lead over Tigre, who are set to face Central Cordoba next.
