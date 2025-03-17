Left Menu

Milton Gimenez Shines in Boca Juniors' Dominant Victory

Milton Gimenez scored twice as Boca Juniors defeated Defensa y Justicia 4-0, taking the top spot in Group A of the Argentine Primera Division Apertura. Edison Cavani initiated the scoring path, followed by player contributions like Miguel Merentiel. Boca leads with 23 points, ahead of Tigre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 04:58 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 04:58 IST
Milton Gimenez Shines in Boca Juniors' Dominant Victory

In a commanding performance, Milton Gimenez netted two goals to propel Boca Juniors to a 4-0 victory over Defensa y Justicia in the Argentine Primera Division Apertura championship on Sunday. The win catapulted Boca Juniors to the top spot in Group A.

Former Manchester United and Paris St Germain forward Edison Cavani kickstarted the scoring spree with a decisive goal in the ninth minute. Gimenez soon extended the lead, delivering another precise shot shortly after the half-hour mark.

Continuing the momentum, Gimenez scored yet again just five minutes into the second half, and Miguel Merentiel finalized the triumph with a fourth goal, assisted by Exequiel Zeballos. Boca Juniors now sit proudly at the pinnacle with 23 points, a clear lead over Tigre, who are set to face Central Cordoba next.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025