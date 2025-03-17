Left Menu

Thrilling Victory: Messi and Picault Lead Inter Miami to Crucial Win

Lionel Messi and Fafà Picault led Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United with goals in the 20th and 89th minutes, respectively. Brooks Lennon marked his 200th start with a strong performance for Atlanta, setting up Emmanuel Latte Lath's goal. Ríos Novo debuted as Inter Miami's goalkeeper.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 17-03-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 09:16 IST
Thrilling Victory: Messi and Picault Lead Inter Miami to Crucial Win
Lionel Messi
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dramatic match held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Lionel Messi and Fafà Picault were instrumental in guiding Inter Miami to a narrow 2-1 victory against Atlanta United. Messi scored the equalizer in the 20th minute, while Picault clinched the winner in the 89th, assisted by Jordi Alba.

Brooks Lennon, celebrating his 200th career start for Atlanta United, contributed with a crucial cross leading to the game-opening goal by Emmanuel Latte Lath. Despite several opportunities, Atlanta's offensive efforts were thwarted, maintaining the match at a tight scoreline.

Rocco Ríos Novo, debuting in goal for Inter Miami, showed solid performance by saving three decisive shots. As Atlanta United gears up to face FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami looks forward to their next match against Philadelphia Union later in the month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025