Thrilling Victory: Messi and Picault Lead Inter Miami to Crucial Win

In a dramatic match held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Lionel Messi and Fafà Picault were instrumental in guiding Inter Miami to a narrow 2-1 victory against Atlanta United. Messi scored the equalizer in the 20th minute, while Picault clinched the winner in the 89th, assisted by Jordi Alba.

Brooks Lennon, celebrating his 200th career start for Atlanta United, contributed with a crucial cross leading to the game-opening goal by Emmanuel Latte Lath. Despite several opportunities, Atlanta's offensive efforts were thwarted, maintaining the match at a tight scoreline.

Rocco Ríos Novo, debuting in goal for Inter Miami, showed solid performance by saving three decisive shots. As Atlanta United gears up to face FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami looks forward to their next match against Philadelphia Union later in the month.

(With inputs from agencies.)