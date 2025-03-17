American Triumph: Matt Richtman Wins LA Marathon After 31 Years

Matt Richtman made history by becoming the first American man in 31 years to clinch the Los Angeles Marathon title. With a personal-best time of 2:07:56, Richtman dominated the event, joining the ranks of past American winners.

The race, beginning at the iconic Dodger Stadium and winding through Los Angeles' famed neighborhoods such as downtown LA, Hollywood, and Beverly Hills, concluded in the Century City neighborhood. Richtman's strategic race approach enabled him to take the lead beyond the halfway point, culminating in a decisive victory by maintaining his pace.

Originally from Elburn, Illinois, and an accomplished member of the Montana State cross-country team, Richtman showcased his skill in what was only his second marathon. His remarkable win exemplifies an inspirational athletic journey. Meanwhile, Ethiopia's Tejinesh Tulu secured the title in the women's race, capping off a dynamic event full of international talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)