In latest sports developments, the Houston Astros have handed left-hander Framber Valdez the responsibility to start on Opening Day against the New York Mets. Manager Joe Espada confirmed Valdez's fourth start for the team's season opener on March 27.

Florida Gators clinched the Southeastern Conference tournament championship by defeating Tennessee, securing their automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Rams re-sign running back Ronnie Rivers for another year, while Jesus Luzardo showcased his pitching skills for the Phillies in a dominating win over the Orioles.

Elsewhere in tennis, Russian teen Mirra Andreeva captured the Indian Wells title, defeating Aryna Sabalenka, while Britain's Jack Draper emerged victorious against Holger Rune for his first Masters 1000 crown. Additionally, Tokyo gears up for a historic MLB opener featuring Shohei Ohtani and other Japanese stars.

