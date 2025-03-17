Left Menu

South Carolina Seeks NCAA Redemption and More in Sports Highlights

Sports briefings highlight South Carolina's quest for NCAA Women's Tournament victory after a perceived slight in seeding. NHL's Winnipeg Jets regain top standings, while Orlando Magic ends Cavaliers' win streak. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins secure contracts with Bengals, and Tokyo hosts historic MLB opener featuring Shohei Ohtani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 13:28 IST
South Carolina Seeks NCAA Redemption and More in Sports Highlights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Carolina's women's basketball team is on a mission as they enter the NCAA Women's Tournament. Despite an impressive 30-3 record, coach Dawn Staley feels the selection committee undersold their performance by assigning them the No. 2 overall seed.

In NHL news, Dylan Samberg's overtime goal secured a win for the Winnipeg Jets against the Seattle Kraken, marking a third consecutive win and propelling them to first place in the NHL standings.

Meanwhile, in the NBA, the Orlando Magic ended the Cleveland Cavaliers' record 16-game winning streak, with Paolo Banchero leading the charge. Elsewhere in sports, the Cincinnati Bengals ensured the services of receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with lucrative four-year contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025