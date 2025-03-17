South Carolina Seeks NCAA Redemption and More in Sports Highlights
Sports briefings highlight South Carolina's quest for NCAA Women's Tournament victory after a perceived slight in seeding. NHL's Winnipeg Jets regain top standings, while Orlando Magic ends Cavaliers' win streak. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins secure contracts with Bengals, and Tokyo hosts historic MLB opener featuring Shohei Ohtani.
South Carolina's women's basketball team is on a mission as they enter the NCAA Women's Tournament. Despite an impressive 30-3 record, coach Dawn Staley feels the selection committee undersold their performance by assigning them the No. 2 overall seed.
In NHL news, Dylan Samberg's overtime goal secured a win for the Winnipeg Jets against the Seattle Kraken, marking a third consecutive win and propelling them to first place in the NHL standings.
Meanwhile, in the NBA, the Orlando Magic ended the Cleveland Cavaliers' record 16-game winning streak, with Paolo Banchero leading the charge. Elsewhere in sports, the Cincinnati Bengals ensured the services of receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with lucrative four-year contracts.
(With inputs from agencies.)