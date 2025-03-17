South Carolina Seeks NCAA Redemption and More in Sports Highlights

South Carolina's women's basketball team is on a mission as they enter the NCAA Women's Tournament. Despite an impressive 30-3 record, coach Dawn Staley feels the selection committee undersold their performance by assigning them the No. 2 overall seed.

In NHL news, Dylan Samberg's overtime goal secured a win for the Winnipeg Jets against the Seattle Kraken, marking a third consecutive win and propelling them to first place in the NHL standings.

Meanwhile, in the NBA, the Orlando Magic ended the Cleveland Cavaliers' record 16-game winning streak, with Paolo Banchero leading the charge. Elsewhere in sports, the Cincinnati Bengals ensured the services of receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with lucrative four-year contracts.

