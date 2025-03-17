Khelo India Para Games 2025: A Launchpad for Future Para Athletes

Navdeep Singh, celebrated for his gold medal win in javelin throw at the Paris Paralympics, regards the Khelo India Para Games as a vital platform for nurturing para athletes. Singh, an Arjuna awardee, sees the games as pivotal for athletes competing and motivating each other, thereby enhancing the sporting ecosystem in India.

The second edition of the Khelo India Para Games (KIPG 2025) is slated to begin Thursday, with over 1200 athletes participating across six disciplines at three venues in New Delhi. Following India's success in the Paris Paralympics, interest in para sports is growing, and the 2025 Games aim to unearth new talent.

Alongside Navdeep, who previously secured a silver in KIPG 2023, are elite para athletes like Paris gold medallists Harvinder Singh, Dharambir, and Praveen Kumar, set to compete. Navdeep emphasizes the Games' role in allowing athletes to test training modules and meet emerging talent, fostering future prospects in para athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)