Moeen Ali Supports BCCI's Ban on Harry Brook: 'Not Harsh'

Moeen Ali, the former England all-rounder, has expressed support for the BCCI's two-year ban on Harry Brook, describing it as ''not harsh.'' The ban comes after Brook withdrew from the IPL last minute, leaving his team, Delhi Capitals, to reorganize.

Moeen, speaking on the Beard Before Cricket podcast, explained that the rules are meant to prevent players from withdrawing without legitimate reasons, such as injury or family emergencies. This marks Brook's second consecutive withdrawal, disrupting team plans and financial clauses.

The IPL's new rule stipulates that any player pulling out unexpectedly faces a two-year ban from both the tournament and future auctions. Brook, bought by Delhi Capitals for significant sums in past auctions, now faces exclusion until the 2027 season.

