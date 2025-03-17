Moeen Ali Supports BCCI's Ban on Harry Brook: 'Not Harsh'
Former England cricketer Moeen Ali has backed the BCCI's decision to impose a two-year ban on Harry Brook for withdrawing from the IPL at the last minute. The ban is part of new IPL rules to discourage players from pulling out without valid reasons. Brook's actions have impacted Delhi Capitals.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Moeen Ali, the former England all-rounder, has expressed support for the BCCI's two-year ban on Harry Brook, describing it as ''not harsh.'' The ban comes after Brook withdrew from the IPL last minute, leaving his team, Delhi Capitals, to reorganize.
Moeen, speaking on the Beard Before Cricket podcast, explained that the rules are meant to prevent players from withdrawing without legitimate reasons, such as injury or family emergencies. This marks Brook's second consecutive withdrawal, disrupting team plans and financial clauses.
The IPL's new rule stipulates that any player pulling out unexpectedly faces a two-year ban from both the tournament and future auctions. Brook, bought by Delhi Capitals for significant sums in past auctions, now faces exclusion until the 2027 season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat Giants take on dominant Delhi Capitals with eyes on WPL playoffs
Meg Lanning's Dominant 92 Boosts Delhi Capitals in WPL Thriller
Axar or Rahul: The Battle for Delhi Capitals Captaincy
Thrilling Women's Premier League Clash: Gujarat Giants Triumph Over Delhi Capitals
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals: Clash in Women's Premier League