Moeen Ali Supports BCCI's Ban on Harry Brook: 'Not Harsh'

Former England cricketer Moeen Ali has backed the BCCI's decision to impose a two-year ban on Harry Brook for withdrawing from the IPL at the last minute. The ban is part of new IPL rules to discourage players from pulling out without valid reasons. Brook's actions have impacted Delhi Capitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:30 IST
Moeen Ali, the former England all-rounder, has expressed support for the BCCI's two-year ban on Harry Brook, describing it as ''not harsh.'' The ban comes after Brook withdrew from the IPL last minute, leaving his team, Delhi Capitals, to reorganize.

Moeen, speaking on the Beard Before Cricket podcast, explained that the rules are meant to prevent players from withdrawing without legitimate reasons, such as injury or family emergencies. This marks Brook's second consecutive withdrawal, disrupting team plans and financial clauses.

The IPL's new rule stipulates that any player pulling out unexpectedly faces a two-year ban from both the tournament and future auctions. Brook, bought by Delhi Capitals for significant sums in past auctions, now faces exclusion until the 2027 season.

