Montenegrin Forward Faces FA Charge Over Racist Remark Allegations

Milutin Osmajic, forward for Preston North End, is facing charges from the FA after being accused of making a racist comment towards Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri. The alleged incident took place during a goalless draw on February 15.

According to the FA, Osmajic's actions have been deemed an 'aggravated breach' due to references to color or race. The club and Osmajic have both denied the allegations, emphasizing the forward's innocence.

Preston acknowledged the charges but stated they would refrain from further comments until the conclusion of the case. Osmajic has until March 25 to officially respond to the charges.

