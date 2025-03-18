Manchester United Ticket Price Hike Amid Financial Woes

Manchester United has declared a 5% increase in season ticket prices for the 2025-26 season at Old Trafford, in a move to address the Premier League club's financial issues. Ticket prices for men's matches will see an average increase of £2.50 ($3.25), with an exception for under-16s.

The club's Chief Executive Omar Berrada explained the adjustment, citing a need to counterbalance rising operating costs after eleven years of price freezes. Despite fan feedback advocating for a freeze, he noted that maintaining prices was not feasible with the club's financial strains, though efforts were made to keep the increase minimal and protect younger season-ticket holders.

This price change comes as United ranks 13th in the Premier League, with fans protesting against club ownership. While the Manchester United Supporters Trust noted the increase was less than anticipated, they remain disappointed by the decision to ignore calls for a comprehensive price freeze. Facing over a billion pounds in debt, United plans a new £2 billion stadium, aiming for growth even amid financial pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)