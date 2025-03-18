South Korea Coach Criticizes Bayern for Player Mismanagement

South Korea's national soccer team coach Hong Myung-bo has lashed out at Bayern Munich for not adequately safeguarding one of their key players, Kim Min-jae. The defender, reportedly suffering from an Achilles injury, has been withdrawn from crucial World Cup qualifiers by the national squad.

"Bayern Munich failed in their responsibility to protect the player, resulting in us having to play these pivotal matches without him," Hong told reporters at a training session in Goyang. Concerns about Kim's injury had been longstanding, with warnings observed since last year, according to Hong.

Kim's absence means FC Seoul's Kim Ju-sung will step into the defensive role. South Korea is gearing up to secure one of the two automatic tickets to the 2026 World Cup from Group B, needing victories against Oman in Goyang and Jordan in Suwon.

(With inputs from agencies.)