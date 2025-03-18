Left Menu

LeBron James Inspires Russian Tennis Prodigy Mirra Andreeva

NBA legend LeBron James played a crucial role in inspiring Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva. Andreeva triumphed over Aryna Sabalenka, securing her second WTA 1000 win. The young player cited James' insights on mental strength as a key motivator during her victory at Indian Wells.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 13:01 IST
Mirra Andreeva

NBA icon LeBron James has been credited with inspiring Russian teenage tennis sensation Mirra Andreeva. The young athlete defeated world number one Aryna Sabalenka at Indian Wells, marking her second consecutive WTA 1000 title win after her success in Dubai.

In an interview with Tennis Channel, Andreeva revealed that James' motivational words about maintaining strong mental fortitude, even when physical conditions are not ideal, resonated with her deeply. She shared how his advice to remain 100% mentally focused helped her during the tournament.

LeBron James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, responded warmly to Andreeva's victory, congratulating her on Instagram. He highlighted her hard work and dedication, encouraging her to pursue greatness in her tennis career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

