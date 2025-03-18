Ish Sodhi Joins Elite Wicket-Taker Club as New Zealand Clinch Victory
New Zealand clinched a five-wicket victory over Pakistan in Dunedin, with Ish Sodhi entering New Zealand's top ten wicket-takers list. Sodhi achieved 264 wickets, surpassing Ewen Chatfield. Amid challenging conditions, New Zealand chased down Pakistan's total of 135, with Tim Seifert's explosive performance earning him the Player of the Tournament accolade.
- Country:
- New Zealand
In a thrilling contest in Dunedin, New Zealand emerged victorious, defeating Pakistan by five wickets in the second T20I of their five-match series. The win also saw Ish Sodhi carving his name into New Zealand cricket history by joining the elite list of top ten wicket-takers for the country.
Sodhi, whose career now boasts 264 wickets, surpassed former Kiwi quick Ewen Chatfield. Despite being in and out of the team, Sodhi remains a pillar in New Zealand's T20 side, standing as the second-highest wicket-taker behind Tim Southee.
Pakistan's innings struggled, managing only 135 in a rain-affected match. New Zealand's openers began aggressively, with Seifert and Allen each delivering powerful strikes. Ultimately, Seifert's impressive innings earned him the Player of the Tournament, securing New Zealand's success with 11 balls to spare.
(With inputs from agencies.)