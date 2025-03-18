Left Menu

Ish Sodhi Joins Elite Wicket-Taker Club as New Zealand Clinch Victory

New Zealand clinched a five-wicket victory over Pakistan in Dunedin, with Ish Sodhi entering New Zealand's top ten wicket-takers list. Sodhi achieved 264 wickets, surpassing Ewen Chatfield. Amid challenging conditions, New Zealand chased down Pakistan's total of 135, with Tim Seifert's explosive performance earning him the Player of the Tournament accolade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 13:23 IST
Ish Sodhi Joins Elite Wicket-Taker Club as New Zealand Clinch Victory
Ish Sodhi celebrating a wicket. (Photo- Blackcaps Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a thrilling contest in Dunedin, New Zealand emerged victorious, defeating Pakistan by five wickets in the second T20I of their five-match series. The win also saw Ish Sodhi carving his name into New Zealand cricket history by joining the elite list of top ten wicket-takers for the country.

Sodhi, whose career now boasts 264 wickets, surpassed former Kiwi quick Ewen Chatfield. Despite being in and out of the team, Sodhi remains a pillar in New Zealand's T20 side, standing as the second-highest wicket-taker behind Tim Southee.

Pakistan's innings struggled, managing only 135 in a rain-affected match. New Zealand's openers began aggressively, with Seifert and Allen each delivering powerful strikes. Ultimately, Seifert's impressive innings earned him the Player of the Tournament, securing New Zealand's success with 11 balls to spare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025