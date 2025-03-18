Left Menu

New Zealand Triumphs Over Pakistan in a Thrilling T20I Clash

In a gripping T20I encounter in Dunedin, New Zealand claimed a five-wicket victory against Pakistan. Despite Pakistan's improved performance, New Zealand leads the series 2-0. Haris Rauf's outstanding bowling couldn't curtail New Zealand's chase. The series continues with Pakistan needing a win to stay in contention.

Updated: 18-03-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:15 IST
Salman Agha with Saim Ayub (Photo: @TheRealPCB/X). Image Credit: ANI
In a nail-biting T20I match held in Dunedin, New Zealand emerged triumphant over Pakistan with a five-wicket victory, pushing their lead to 2-0 in the ongoing five-match series. Salman Agha, in the post-match interview, emphasized the need for his team to enhance their powerplay performance.

The match saw Pakistan struggle initially, with their top order faltering against New Zealand's formidable bowling. Notable contributions came from Salman Agha, who scored 46 runs, along with Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi. Despite Haris Rauf's commendable figures of 3/20, New Zealand chased down the target with ease, led by Seifert's explosive performance.

With the series on the verge, both teams prepare for the next showdown. New Zealand is poised on strong ground while Pakistan aims to secure a comeback in the upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

