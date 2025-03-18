Left Menu

Premiership Rugby Introduces 'Away Ends' to Boost Matchday Atmosphere

Premiership Rugby plans to trial designated 'away ends' for visiting fans during April matches. The initiative aims to enhance the matchday atmosphere and attendance, with Saracens hosting Gloucester, and Leicester welcoming Harlequins. The experiment focuses on fostering fan engagement and interaction while maintaining a friendly and spirited environment.

Updated: 18-03-2025 15:46 IST
Premiership Rugby is set to trial 'away ends' where, for the first time, visiting fans will have designated sections during matches. This initiative rolls out in April when Saracens go against Gloucester and Leicester Tigers face Harlequins, aiming to create a more vibrant atmosphere in the top division.

Recognizing the absence of fan trouble in rugby, unlike English soccer where opposing supporters are separated, the league seeks to boost engagement by allowing opposing fans to sit together. Fans will have options, as stated by a Premiership Rugby source, emphasizing the non-adversarial intent behind the experiment.

Scheduled April matches, StoneX Stadium will host the first trial on April 19, followed by Welford Road on April 28. This strategic move could enhance player performance by energizing both home and away crowds, contributing to the in-game dynamics and elevating the overall match experience.

