Yashaa Global Capital: Pioneering Ventures in Sports Investment

Yashaa Global Capital, a venture capital fund dedicated to sports, has officially received the Financial Services Permission from Abu Dhabi's Financial Services Regulatory Authority. This strategic move positions the firm at the heart of global sports investment, marking a notable achievement in the rapidly growing sector.

Founded by renowned athletes and experienced investors like Shikhar Dhawan, the fund aims to leverage deep industry insights and extensive networks. It seeks to foster innovation and wealth through strategic partnerships in sports technology, gaming, and media. The fund has a robust $75 million corpus, including a $25 million greenshoe option.

Operating from the financial hub ADGM, Yashaa Global Capital intends to bridge the gap between global investors and sports entrepreneurs. With support from notable figures like AB de Villiers, it is set to reshape the landscape of sports investments, focusing on empowering visionary businesses in a technology-driven sports ecosystem.

