Kerala Welcomes Lionel Messi: Football Icon's Visit Confirmed

Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman reaffirmed that football legend Lionel Messi would visit the state. The confirmation comes after the Centre and Reserve Bank of India granted permissions for the visit.

Addressing the Assembly, Minister Abdurahiman stated that they have received the necessary clearances from both the Reserve Bank and the Union Sports Ministry. More details will follow upon the completion of procedural requirements.

The minister announced during a House discussion that Messi's visit is part of a broader plan, where the Argentina national football team, led by Messi, will play in Kerala this year. The match will be supervised by the state government, with financial support coming from local traders. An official announcement from the Argentina team's management is expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)