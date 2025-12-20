Modi's Massive Guwahati Roadshow: A Grand Political Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant appearance in Guwahati, leading an extensive roadshow on Saturday evening. The event, which commenced outside Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex on National Highway 27, is poised to conclude at the state BJP headquarters near Basistha Chariali. This marks a crucial moment in Modi's ongoing visit to Assam.

Key political figures, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Dilip Saikia, joined Prime Minister Modi on the 3.8-kilometer route. Their presence underscores the political weight of the occasion, drawing in thousands eager for a glimpse of the national leader.

The roadshow is part of Prime Minister Modi's two-day visit to Assam, reflecting the BJP's continued focus on strengthening its presence and connecting with the public in this northeastern state. As the crowd grows, the event is being seen as both a political spectacle and an opportunity for the party to galvanize support.

